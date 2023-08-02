Home / Companies / People / Six executives quit Nykaa, CEO Falguni Nayar to spearhead marketing

Six executives quit Nykaa, CEO Falguni Nayar to spearhead marketing

"Leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business," Nykaa said in a statement

Reuters NEW DELHI
Falguni Nayar, Nykaa MD & CEO

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Six executives, including the marketing head, of India's cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa have resigned since April, the company said on Wednesday, key departures that come as competition intensifies in the fast-growing sector.

The exits include that of Chief Marketing Officer Shalini Raghavan, with Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar stepping up to take direct oversight of that function, given its criticality, the company said.

The others who have quit are Kingshuk Basu, a senior vice president (VP) for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu from the business-to-business sales unit; VP Sachin Kataria from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, VP for marketing and communications.

"Leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business," Nykaa said in a statement when Reuters asked about the departures

It did not say why the executives had left.

Nykaa offers beauty products on its website and at stores, competing with rivals Tata Group and Reliance, both of which have interests in the fast-growing $16 billion beauty and personal care market in the world's most populous country.

In March, Reuters reported five key executives had quit Nykaa, including its chief commercial operations officer and the CEO of its wholesale business.

Nykaa's said on Wednesday that it elevated Shailendra Singh as business head for physical retail - beauty, in June.

Shares of Nykaa parent, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, have fallen nearly 60% from their listing price in November 2021.

FSN reported a 71.8% drop in net profit for the January-March 2023 quarter, but an almost 50% rise in pre-tax profit.

Its investor presentation said it recorded a 4% growth in core employees, or business executives, in that period, compared to 17% and 25% growth in the previous two quarters.

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Additional reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Navamya Ganesh Acharya; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Also Read

Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual

Nykaa Investor Day 2023: How analysts view the e-retailer's growth plans

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut platform

Sanjay Nayar has quit board of InCred Financial Services, company says

Yuma Energy appoints Subramanian as MD for overseeing strategic direction

JKC appoints Jatinderpal Dhillon as accountable manager for Jet Airways

ReNew makes strategic appointments to its independent board of directors

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells additional 6.25% holding in Rallis India this week

To Star and beyond: V Jagannathan's Midas touch made Star Health 'sparkle'

Topics :NykaaMarketing

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story