Skyroot's next mission: One launch a month; Vikram-2 liftoff by 2027-end

The success inspires our people to do even better, move faster, and achieve bigger milestones in the future. We are more confident as a unit. That is one major change that has happened within the company. More than 1,000 independent systems worked together to make this launch a success. That means that, over the years, all the effort we have put into designing these systems has paid off — they were designed well, tested well, and ultimately delivered a very successful flight. The second important factor is that we have gained huge global recognition after showcasing our high-technology capabilities. It has created a strong reputation, which will help us build better collaborations and achieve more in the future.