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Tata Communications appoints Rupesh Chokshi as chief technology officer

The company also named Vivek Srivastava to lead its cloud and cyber security business as it accelerates investments in AI and digital infrastructure

Tata Communications
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 8:22 PM IST
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Tata Communications on Tuesday appointed Rupesh Chokshi as its chief technology officer (CTO), replacing Genius Wong, who resigned for personal reasons.
 
Chokshi was previously senior vice-president and general manager, Application Security, at Akamai Technologies. He has also held senior leadership roles at AT&T.
 
Tata Communications has been dealing with the fallout from a June 5 fire at a New Delhi data centre owned by the company and Singapore's ST Telemedia. The fire caused extensive damage to parts of the facility and made data recovery challenging, Reuters reported last week.
 
The company also appointed Vivek Srivastava as executive vice-president and business head, Cloud and Cyber Security Services.
 
The appointments come amid a series of management changes this year. Tata Communications named Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as its chief executive officer in May and appointed a new chief financial officer in February.
 
The appointments also come as Tata Communications accelerates investments in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital infrastructure, cloud connectivity and subsea network expansion.
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Topics :Tata CommunicationsTechnology

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

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