Tata Communications appoints Rupesh Chokshi as chief technology officer

Tata Communications on Tuesday appointed Rupesh Chokshi as its chief technology officer (CTO), replacing Genius Wong, who resigned for personal reasons.

Chokshi was previously senior vice-president and general manager, Application Security, at Akamai Technologies. He has also held senior leadership roles at AT&T.

Tata Communications has been dealing with the fallout from a June 5 fire at a New Delhi data centre owned by the company and Singapore's ST Telemedia. The fire caused extensive damage to parts of the facility and made data recovery challenging, Reuters reported last week.

The company also appointed Vivek Srivastava as executive vice-president and business head, Cloud and Cyber Security Services.