Exl sees iMerit as gateway to foundation model training: Rohit Kapoor

IT services companies are getting constrained because there is a lot of compression in the software development lifecycle, which is a large part of their portfolio. For BPM companies, software development is not an issue for us at all. With the adoption of AI, it’s the first time that you have a technology that requires as much capability on the process side and an understanding of workflows and business as it does on the technology side. It’s the businesses that are driving the adoption of AI in the enterprise. So BPM companies are much better positioned on this compared with any other player.