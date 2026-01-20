NIM to face downward pressure in Q4, says South Indian Bank MD & CEO

In December, there was a policy repo rate cut. While we did have a six basis point sequential increase during this quarter, the full effect has not yet flown through our P&L. There will be some downward pressure on NIM due to re-pricing of loans. However, about 15-18 per cent of time deposits will re-price by about 80 bps, partially offsetting the impact. There will be downward pressure on NIM in this quarter, although not very significant. If there is a rate cut in February it will obviously have a negative impact. So in the current rate cut scenario, when the rates stabilise, we will see a gradual recovery of NIMs.