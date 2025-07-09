Vaidyanathan regrets not insuring IDFC First Bank's MFI loans early

V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank, in his message to shareholders, said he regrets not insuring the bank’s microfinance (MFI) portfolio from the beginning, as the business has been prone to crises every five to eight years in some state or the other.

“In hindsight, the reasons for doing this business are still intact. What I regret most was not insuring the MFI portfolio from the start; this business has been prone to some crisis or the other every five to eight years in some state or the other — Andhra Pradesh, Assam or Tamil Nadu (floods) are examples. Insurance would have significantly cushioned the blow by ~72 per cent,” Vaidyanathan said in the bank’s annual report for FY25.

“Going forward, we will fully insure the portfolio, monitor it closely, keep track of industry practices, and keep it within certain limits of the bank’s overall portfolio,” he said. From January 2024 onwards, the bank started insuring disbursals of microfinance loans under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU). Currently, 66 per cent of the bank’s overall microfinance portfolio is insured under CGFMU coverage. As a result, in the event of default, the bank will be paid ~72 per cent of the defaulted amount. ALSO READ: Union Bank shares crack 6% after Q1 business update; details here In FY25, the bank’s net profit dropped over 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,525 crore, compared to Rs 2,957 crore in FY24, mainly due to higher provisions of Rs 5,515 crore (2.46 per cent of the loan book) driven by stress in the microfinance book. In FY24, the bank’s provisions stood at Rs 2,382 crore.

The MFI sector has been grappling with stress due to over-leveraging of borrowers, resulting in lenders curtailing disbursals, which led to borrower defaults and a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) for lenders engaged in the segment. As of March 2025, the gross NPA of the bank in the MFI portfolio was 1.63 per cent, compared to 1.81 per cent in December 2024. Following stress in its MFI portfolio, the bank has shrunk its MFI book by 28 per cent from Rs 13,344 crore as on March 31, 2024 to Rs 9,571 crore as on March 31, 2025. Explaining the impact of stress in the MFI portfolio, Vaidyanathan said there were two effects — NPA provisioning increased in MFI loans during the crisis, and the reduction in book size led to a decline in income compared to earlier years. “We expect improvement in MFI to start reflecting from Q2FY26 onwards,” he said, adding that the bank has built a well-oiled machinery of 6,500 staff dedicated to lending and collections, supported by robust systems and protocols.