'India one of the fastest-growing large markets for Omnicom in the world'

In any organisation, 10-15 per cent of the staff is the support staff and that has been restructured or affected. Cost was one of the reasons but that is not the only one. Nor was it the most important one. The approach we’ve taken in India -- and that job is done in the first 60 days -- is to look at, primarily, the non-client facing roles, where there is a lot you can imagine in this combined entity of more than 3,000 people. On the advertising side, we’ve functions that are not client-facing but are important for running an agency. Human resources, administration, finance, information technology, and real estate are support functions, the duplication of which is not of direct value to clients, and those are the areas we have looked at in our cost structures and made the decisions that we needed to. We’ve also looked at ways of working, and finding smarter, better ways to use technology to cut time and resources. We have not cut too close to the bone in places where clients are happy with their agency teams and value the talent that they have across the table with them.