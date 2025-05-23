Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ABFRL Q4 results: Net loss at ₹23.55 cr; revenue rises ₹1,719.48 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹23.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹266.36 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, according a regulatory filing from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹1,719.48 during the quarter under review. It was at ₹1,575.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of ABFRL were at ₹1,959.53 crore in the March quarter.

According to ABFRL, its results are not comparable due to demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle Business.

"Pursuant to the demerger, the balances of assets and liabilities relating to MFL business has been transferred to the resulting company. Accordingly, the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025 is not comparable with the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024," it said.

Its revenue from Pantaloons was at ₹884.60 crore and ₹846.99 crore from Ethnic and others.

In the financial year ended March 2025, ABFRL's net loss was at ₹455.82 crore.

In FY25, the revenue from operation was at ₹7,354.73 crore.

Stock of Adltya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday settled at ₹88.50, down 1.50 per cent from previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

