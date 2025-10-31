Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results: PAT up 16.4% at ₹152 crore, revenue rises 11%

Dr Lal PathLabs (DLPL) on Friday reported a 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26) at ₹152 crore, up from ₹131 crore reported for the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations also rose to ₹731 crore in Q2 FY26, a 10.7 per cent on-year growth from ₹660 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

DLPL attributed the performance to increased testing volumes and its expanding footprint, particularly in Tier-III and Tier-IV towns.

Shankha Banerjee, chief executive officer (CEO) at DLPL, said that Q2 FY26 marked a healthy revenue growth trajectory on the back of robust sample volume growth.

“As we continue to focus on improving patient service, enhancing medical expertise, and network expansion, this momentum is expected to continue,” he added. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 10.8 per cent on-year to ₹224 crore in Q2, compared to ₹202 crore recorded in the same period last year. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. It also declared a 1:1 bonus issue, under which it will issue one fully paid-up equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.