DLF Q2 results: Sales bookings double to ₹15,757 cr in H1 on high demand

Realty major DLF Ltd's sales bookings more than doubled to Rs 15,757 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year on high demand for its luxury housing projects in Gurugram and Mumbai.

According to its latest investors presentation, DLF has reported sales bookings or pre-sales at Rs 15,757 crore during April-September period of this fiscal as against Rs 7,094 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the 2024-25 financial year, DLF Ltd achieved a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore.

The company has given a guidance of achieving sales bookings of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore during the current fiscal year.

On Thursday, DLF reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,180.09 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at Rs 1,381.22 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,643.04 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 1,975.02 crore a year ago. Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,261.80 crore from Rs 2,180.83 crore in the year-ago period on the back of increase in the other income. "New sales bookings for the second quarter stood at Rs 4,332 crore, driven by the successful maiden launch in Mumbai -- The Westpark -- and continued healthy momentum in the super-luxury segment," DLF had said in a statement.