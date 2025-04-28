Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Green Energy Q4 FY25: Net profit rises 53.3% to ₹230 crore

Adani Green Energy Q4 FY25: Net profit rises 53.3% to ₹230 crore

Ebitda for the entire FY25 was recorded at ₹8,818 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 91.7 per cent

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
Part of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. | Representational
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
Adani Green Energy reported a 53.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the quarter ended March 2025 at ₹230 crore, with revenue from operations rising 21.6 per cent to ₹3,073 crore from the year-ago period.
 
Ebitda for the entire FY25 was recorded at ₹8,818 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 91.7 per cent.
 
The company said strong revenue, Ebitda, and cash profit growth are primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 3.3 GW (gigawatt), deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies, and superior plant performance, in a press statement.
 
“We are progressing well to develop the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW by 2029 at Khavda, Gujarat, having operationalised 4.1 GW of solar and wind capacity within two years of commencing construction. We delivered a high solar capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 32.4 per cent in Q4FY25,” said Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy.
 
The company said that an independent review of the US indictment did not identify any non-compliances or irregularities, adding that its holding company and subsidiary companies have complied with applicable laws and regulations.
 
The group has a renewable generation operational capacity of 14,243 MW as at March 31, 2025.
 
Shares of the company were up 3.04 per cent at ₹940.20, while the benchmark Sensex was up 1.27 per cent at 80,218.37 points.
 
Topics :Adani Green EnergyAdani Group

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

