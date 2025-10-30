Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,952 cr, revenue flat

Adani Power on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,952.78 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), down 11.4 per cent from ₹3,331.80 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit was down 12.76 per cent from ₹3,384.86. The company attributed the decline to "slightly lower pre-tax profit and higher tax charge".

ALSO READ: Cipla Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.7% to ₹1,353 cr on higher revenue Revenue from operations for the quarter remained flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis at ₹13,456.84 crore. However, it dropped 4.6 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹14,109.15 crore in Q1FY26.

"We are steadily expanding our presence in the market by securing another 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) under the SHAKTI scheme. Our strong profitability and liquidity position us well to achieve our enhanced capacity expansion goal of 42 GW by 2031-32," said S B Khyalia, chief executive officer (CEO) at Adani Power The new PPAs include 2,400 megawatt (MW) from Bihar, 1,600 MW from Madhya Pradesh, and 570 MW from Karnataka (by October 25), the company said in a BSE filing. Adani Power also said that its consolidated operating capacity increased to 18,150 MW as of September 30, 2025, from 17,550 MW a year earlier, following the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power's 600 MW plant. Its power sales grew 7.4 per cent to 23.7 billion units.