Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,952 cr, revenue flat

Adani Power secured new power purchase agreements in Q2, including a 2,400 megawatt (MW) project from Bihar, 1,600 MW from Madhya Pradesh, and 570 MW from Karnataka (by October 25)

Photo: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Adani Power on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,952.78 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), down 11.4 per cent from ₹3,331.80 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit was down 12.76 per cent from ₹3,384.86. The company attributed the decline to "slightly lower pre-tax profit and higher tax charge". 
 
Revenue from operations for the quarter remained flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis at ₹13,456.84 crore. However, it dropped 4.6 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹14,109.15 crore in Q1FY26. 
 
"We are steadily expanding our presence in the market by securing another 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) under the SHAKTI scheme. Our strong profitability and liquidity position us well to achieve our enhanced capacity expansion goal of 42 GW by 2031-32," said S B Khyalia, chief executive officer (CEO) at Adani Power.
 
The new PPAs include 2,400 megawatt (MW) from Bihar, 1,600 MW from Madhya Pradesh, and 570 MW from Karnataka (by October 25), the company said in a BSE filing.
 
Adani Power also said that its consolidated operating capacity increased to 18,150 MW as of September 30, 2025, from 17,550 MW a year earlier, following the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power's 600 MW plant. Its power sales grew 7.4 per cent to 23.7 billion units.
 
The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹6,001 crore, largely stable from Q2FY25 with an Ebitda margin of around 44 per cent.
 
Adani Power Q2 result highlights
 
Revenue: ₹13,456.84 crore
Profit: ₹2,952.78
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹1.53 (basic and diluted)
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

