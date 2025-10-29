United Breweries Q2 profit declines 65% to ₹46 crore on weak beer sales

United Breweries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.34 crore in the September quarter impacted by unusual monsoon hitting beer sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.33 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 3,737.31 crore compared to Rs 4,743.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were lower at Rs 3,686.37 crore as compared to Rs 4,575.68 crore, the company said.