Q2 results today: Adani Power, Dabur, ITC, Swiggy among 89 firms on Oct 30

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results today, October 30
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
- Abhishek Finlease Ltd
- Adani Power Ltd
- Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
- Alldigi Tech Ltd
- Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd
- Amwill Health Care Ltd
- Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
- ASK Automotive Ltd
- Automotive Axles Ltd
- Banaras Beads Ltd
- Bandhan Bank Ltd
- Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
- Birla Cable Ltd
- Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
- Canara Bank
- Carborundum Universal Ltd
- Cemindia Projects Ltd
- Cipla Ltd
- Clio Infotech Ltd
- Continental Controls Ltd
- Coromandel International Ltd
- Dabur India Ltd
- Datamatics Global Services Ltd
- DLF Ltd
- Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd-$
- Exide Industries Ltd
- Gillette India Ltd
- Gravita India Ltd
- Grindwell Norton Ltd
- Gujarat Intrux Ltd
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
- IFB Industries Ltd
- IIFL Finance Ltd
- IIRM Holdings India Ltd
- Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
- Indegene Ltd
- Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
- Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd
- ITC Ltd
- JBM Auto Ltd
- Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
- Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd
- Lodha Developers Ltd
- Looks Health Services Ltd
- LT Foods Ltd
- Manappuram Finance Ltd
- Vedant Fashions Ltd (Manyavar)
- Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
- Mphasis Ltd
- Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
- Nam Securities Ltd
- Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
- Navin Fluorine International Ltd
- Nelcast Ltd
- Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd
- NTPC Ltd
- OCCL Ltd
- Odyssey Technologies Ltd
- Oil Country Tubular Ltd
- Omax Autos Ltd
- Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd
- Rajoo Engineers Ltd
- Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
- Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
- RJ Shah & Company Ltd
- Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
- Sagar Systech Ltd
- SG Mart Ltd
- Sharda Cropchem Ltd
- Share India Securities Ltd
- SMC Global Securities Ltd
- STEL Holdings Ltd
- Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
- Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
- Swiggy Ltd
- TD Power Systems Ltd
- Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd
- Union Bank of India
- United Spirits Ltd
- Valiant Communications Ltd-$
- Welspun Corp Ltd
- Xchanging Solutions Ltd
