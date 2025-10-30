Q2 results today: Adani Power, Dabur, ITC, Swiggy among 89 firms on Oct 30

Among major firms declaring their quarterly results today are Adani Power, Dabur India, United Spirits, Canara Bank, NTPC, Bandhan Bank, Coromandel International, Lodha Developers, ITC, Exide Industries, and Swiggy. Other companies expected to announce results include Indian Energy Exchange, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Navin Fluorine International, Birla Cable, Pidilite Industries, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Cipla, Welspun Corp, Hyundai Motor India, and DLF.

L&T Q2 results highlights

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), driven by higher revenue and steady project execution.

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), driven by higher revenue and steady project execution.

Revenue from operations grew 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67,984 crore, supported by a robust order pipeline across infrastructure and international projects. The company secured orders worth ₹1.15 trillion during the quarter, with 65 per cent coming from overseas markets. Ebitda rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,806 crore, while the Ebitda margin stood at 10 per cent, compared with 10.3 per cent in the same quarter last year. Total expenses rose 10.4 per cent to ₹63,031.7 crore. Hyundai Q2 results preview Hyundai Motor India is expected to post modest revenue growth but stronger operating margins in its September quarter (Q2FY26) results due later today.

Analysts polled by Business Standard said a favourable product mix, higher localisation, and cost controls are likely to support profitability even as sales volumes may have dipped slightly. Higher average selling prices, currency gains, and state incentives are expected to cushion the impact of weaker demand. The company's rising SUV share and operational efficiencies are expected to sustain margins despite elevated discounts and marketing expenses. Key factors to watch include post-GST demand trends, festive season momentum, and updates on upcoming model launches. Swiggy Q2 results preview Swiggy is expected to post a net loss of about ₹628 crore , largely unchanged from the ₹625.5 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue, however, is projected to rise 51 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹5,449 crore, driven by continued growth in its quick-commerce arm, Instamart. On a sequential basis, revenue is estimated to rise 10 per cent from ₹4,961 crore in Q1FY26. Market overview: Fed rate cut, Trump-Xi meet in focus Global markets traded mixed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, lowering the benchmark rate to 3.75–4 per cent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that another cut in December was "not guaranteed". At 7 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 71 points at 26,167, hinting at a weak opening for domestic equities.

In Asia, the Kospi climbed 0.94 per cent, Topix added 0.33 per cent, while the Nikkei slipped 0.25 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.2 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones dipped 0.2 per cent after briefly touching a record high. The S&P 500 ended flat, while the Nasdaq gained 0.55 per cent to close at a new peak, led by Nvidia. Investors also remain focused on the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit.