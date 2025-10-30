TVS Credit Q2 PAT rises 27% to ₹204 crore on consumer finance boost

TVS Credit Services, one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), reported a 27 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹204 crore for the second quarter of FY26, aided by robust consumer and retail financing.

Total income for the July–September quarter stood at ₹1,784 crore, up 9 per cent year-on-year, while assets under management (AUM) grew 4 per cent to ₹27,807 crore as of September 2025.

Strong performance in consumer and retail financing

During the first half of FY26, TVS Credit said it achieved significant growth in consumer and retail financing, supported by the rollout of GST 2.0, rising consumer product sales, and deeper market penetration.

The company said it continues to focus on risk-calibrated growth across product categories and aims to build a diversified loan book by scaling up existing products, expanding offerings, improving distribution, and enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. In H1FY26, TVS Credit disbursed loans to over 2.5 million new customers, taking its total customer base to more than 21 million. “TVS Credit will continue to leverage technology and innovation to drive digital transformation and deepen customer relationships while maintaining strong risk management practices,” the company said in a statement. H1FY26 financial performance For the first half of FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹385 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year, while total income grew 7 per cent to ₹3,481 crore.