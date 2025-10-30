Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TVS Credit Q2 PAT rises 27% to ₹204 crore on consumer finance boost

TVS Credit Q2 PAT rises 27% to ₹204 crore on consumer finance boost

Driven by GST 2.0 tailwinds and strong retail lending, TVS Credit posted 27% profit growth in Q2FY26 to ₹204 crore, with assets under management rising to ₹27,807 crore

TVS Credit
Disbursements rose 17 per cent year-on-year, reflecting higher demand across categories such as two-wheelers, consumer durables, and mobile phones
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TVS Credit Services, one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), reported a 27 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹204 crore for the second quarter of FY26, aided by robust consumer and retail financing.
 
Total income for the July–September quarter stood at ₹1,784 crore, up 9 per cent year-on-year, while assets under management (AUM) grew 4 per cent to ₹27,807 crore as of September 2025.
 
Strong performance in consumer and retail financing
 
During the first half of FY26, TVS Credit said it achieved significant growth in consumer and retail financing, supported by the rollout of GST 2.0, rising consumer product sales, and deeper market penetration.
 
The company said it continues to focus on risk-calibrated growth across product categories and aims to build a diversified loan book by scaling up existing products, expanding offerings, improving distribution, and enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.
 
In H1FY26, TVS Credit disbursed loans to over 2.5 million new customers, taking its total customer base to more than 21 million.
 
“TVS Credit will continue to leverage technology and innovation to drive digital transformation and deepen customer relationships while maintaining strong risk management practices,” the company said in a statement.
 
H1FY26 financial performance
 
For the first half of FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹385 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year, while total income grew 7 per cent to ₹3,481 crore.
 
Disbursements rose 17 per cent year-on-year, reflecting higher demand across categories such as two-wheelers, consumer durables, and mobile phones.
 
Expanding footprint across segments
 
TVS Credit, the largest financier for TVS Motor Company, continues to be among the leading lenders in two-wheeler, consumer durable, and mobile phone financing. The NBFC is also expanding rapidly in used car loans, tractor loans, used commercial vehicle loans, and unsecured loan segments, the company said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q2 results today: Adani Power, Dabur, ITC, Swiggy among 89 firms on Oct 30

L&T Q2 results: Net profit rises 15.6% to ₹3.9K cr, revenue up 10.4%

United Breweries Q2 profit declines 65% to ₹46 crore on weak beer sales

LIC Housing Finance Q2 profit up 2% to ₹1,354 crore on higher income

ixigo posts net loss due to one-off ESOP expense in seasonally weak quarter

Topics :tvsTVS Motor CompanyTVS MotorQ2 resultsNBFCNBFCs

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story