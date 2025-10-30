Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cipla Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.7% to ₹1,353 cr on higher revenue

Cipla Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.7% to ₹1,353 cr on higher revenue

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹7,589.44 crore, as against ₹7,051.02 crore in the year-ago period

Samina Hamied
New ventures registered revenue of ₹350.68 crore, as against ₹319.6 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,353.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,305.01 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹7,589.44 crore, as against ₹7,051.02 crore in the year-ago period, it added. 

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹6,004.86 crore, as compared to ₹5,452.57 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

In the second quarter, the pharmaceuticals segment clocked revenue of ₹7,291.43 crore, as against ₹6,775.56 crore in the same period a year ago.

New ventures registered revenue of ₹350.68 crore, as against ₹319.6 crore, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company ResultsCiplaCipla resultsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

