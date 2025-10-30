Cipla Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.7% to ₹1,353 cr on higher revenue

Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,353.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,305.01 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹7,589.44 crore, as against ₹7,051.02 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹6,004.86 crore, as compared to ₹5,452.57 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.
In the second quarter, the pharmaceuticals segment clocked revenue of ₹7,291.43 crore, as against ₹6,775.56 crore in the same period a year ago.
New ventures registered revenue of ₹350.68 crore, as against ₹319.6 crore, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app