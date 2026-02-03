Aditya Birla Capital Q3 results: Net profit rises 33.3% to ₹966 crore

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) on Monday reported a 33.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 965.85 crore for the quarter ended December, driven by robust growth across its lending, insurance and asset management businesses.

Excluding exceptional and one-off items, which include an impact of Rs 38 crore (net of tax) due to the new labour code and a residual gain of Rs 9 crore (net of tax) from the sale of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers, net profit grew by 41 per cent year-on-year to Rs 983 crore in Q3.

The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) grew by 30 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.9 trillion as on December 31, 2025.