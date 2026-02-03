Transrail Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 18% to ₹110 cr on strong T&D growth

Transrail Lighting on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 110 crore in December quarter, pushed by higher revenues from key transmission and distribution business.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 91 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenues from operations also rose to 1,796 crore from Rs 1,358 crore in the third quarter a year ago, registering a 32 per cent y-o-y growth.

"During Q3 FY26, execution remained strong and the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment continued to anchor the company's overall growth momentum," Transrail said.

The company said it secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,395 crore during the quarter, further strengthening the execution pipeline. In April-December, the net profit jumped 53 per cent to Rs 307 crore from Rs 200 crore in the nine month period of the preceding fiscal. The revenues from operations surged to over Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 3,362 crore in April-December FY25, a rise of 49 per cent. As of December 2025, the Unexecuted Order Book (UEOB) including L1 positions was at Rs 18,216 crore. The company's MD & CEO Randeep Narang said the performance for the quarter and nine months of FY26 reflects executional excellence through growth in revenue, profitability and healthy orderbook.