Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 results: Profit at ₹23.4 cr, revenue rises 3.7%

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 results: Profit at ₹23.4 cr, revenue rises 3.7%

This is the second quarter result of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger

Q2 result
Its revenue from operations rose 3.71 per cent to Rs 2,037.90 crore in the September quarter of FY26. This was Rs 1,964.93 crore in the year-ago period. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.44 crore for the September quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 58.77 crore a year ago, according to the regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

This is the second quarter result of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.71 per cent to Rs 2,037.90 crore in the September quarter of FY26. This was Rs 1,964.93 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses stood at Rs 2,027.95 crore, up nearly 3 per cent in the September quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the September quarter, increased 3.7 per cent to Rs 2,059.02 crore.

Its lifestyle brands include Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear brands like American Eagle. Besides, it also has a sportswear brand, Reebok business, for which it has a long-term licensing in the Indian market.

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited on Tuesday settled at Rs 137.15 apiece on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit up 28% on strong auto, farm performance

SBI Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹20,160 crore on Yes Bank stake sale

IndiGo net loss jumps 161.6% to ₹2,582 crore due to rupee depreciation

Whirlpool India Q2 results: Profit falls 22% to ₹41.8 cr, revenue dips 4%

Indian Hotels Q2 results: Profit falls 45% to ₹318 cr; revenue rises 12%

Topics :Company NewsAditya Birla GroupQ2 results

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story