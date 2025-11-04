Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 results: Profit at ₹23.4 cr, revenue rises 3.7%

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.44 crore for the September quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 58.77 crore a year ago, according to the regulatory filing of the Aditya Birla Group, which has been formed after the demerging of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

This is the second quarter result of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), which was listed on the bourses on June 23, 2025, following the demerger.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.71 per cent to Rs 2,037.90 crore in the September quarter of FY26. This was Rs 1,964.93 crore in the year-ago period.