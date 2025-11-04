Whirlpool India Q2 results: Profit falls 22% to ₹41.8 cr, revenue dips 4%

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India on Tuesday reported a decline of 21.9 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 41.80 crore for the September quarter of FY'26.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.53 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.
Its revenue from operations was down 3.83 per cent to Rs 1,647.27 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 1,712.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Whirlpool of India's total expenses were at Rs 1,649.51 crore in the September quarter, down 2.33 per cent.
Its total income, including other income, stood at Rs 1,697.10 crore, down 3.7 per cent in the September quarter.
Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,374.20 a piece on BSE, down 0.16 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
