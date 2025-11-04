SBI Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹20,160 crore on Yes Bank stake sale

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday reported a 9.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 20,160 crore for the July–September quarter of 2025–26 (Q2FY26), predominantly helped by gains from its stake sale in Yes Bank.

Sequentially, profit rose 5.22 per cent from Rs 19,160 crore in Q1FY26.

How did SBI perform on core income and margins?

Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — increased 3.28 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 42,984 crore. Sequentially, NII rose 4.65 per cent over Rs 41,072 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26).

The net interest margin (NIM) from domestic operations fell by 18 basis points (bps) to 3.09 per cent from 3.27 per cent a year ago. However, NIMs improved by seven bps from 3.02 per cent in Q1FY26. SBI Chairman C S Setty told the media after the earnings announcement that NIMs had outperformed expectations as the bank managed to contain the cost of deposits. “Margins in Q4FY26 should come back to what they were in Q4FY25 (3.22 per cent),” he said. What boosted SBI’s other income in Q2FY26? Other income — comprising fees, commissions, treasury earnings, and recoveries — surged 30.44 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,919 crore. This includes a one-time profit of Rs 4,593 crore from the sale of its stake in private lender Yes Bank, according to the bank’s income statement for Q2FY26.

How did SBI’s loan book and deposits grow? Gross advances grew 12.73 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 44.19 trillion. Retail loans were up 14.09 per cent to Rs 15.93 trillion, while home loans rose 15.22 per cent to Rs 8.8 trillion. Corporate loans grew 7.10 per cent Y-o-Y. With GST reforms spurring demand in the economy, SBI revised its credit growth target for FY26 to 12–14 per cent from the earlier estimate of 11 per cent. The demand for credit in the retail, agriculture, and MSME segments is expected to remain robust. The corporate loan book is also projected to grow in double digits in the third and fourth quarters, Setty said.

A Tewari, managing director (corporate banking and associates), said SBI has a corporate loan pipeline of Rs 7 trillion — half of it sanctioned credit and the other half comprising proposals under discussion. Most of the credit consists of term loans for capital expenditure, while working capital utilisation is also increasing. Deposits rose 9.27 per cent to Rs 55.91 trillion, with domestic current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increasing 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The CASA ratio fell to 39.63 per cent as on September 30, 2025, from 40.03 per cent a year ago, but improved from 39.36 per cent sequentially.

Deposits are expected to grow by 10 per cent in FY26. The bank has an excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) portfolio of Rs 3.5 trillion and a credit–deposit ratio of 69 per cent, indicating sufficient resources to fund credit demand, the chairman said. What does the asset quality and capital position look like? The bank’s asset quality remained robust. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined 40 basis points (bps) to 1.73 per cent from 2.13 per cent in Q2FY25 and from 1.83 per cent in June 2025. The net NPA ratio at 0.42 per cent was down 11 bps Y-o-Y. Sequentially, net NPAs declined from 0.47 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, stood at 92.29 per cent against 92.21 per cent a year ago.