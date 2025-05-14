Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: PAT at Rs 127 cr, income down 50%

Aditya Birla Real Estate on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.99 crore from continuing operations for March quarter FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 143.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 407.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 823.34 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

For 2024-25, the company posted a net loss of Rs 148.74 crore as against a net profit of Rs 128.25 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 1,257.33 crore from Rs 1,148.71 crore.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, formerly known as Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, has sold its pulp and paper business recently.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 2,026.10 apiece, up 4.66 per cent, on the BSE.