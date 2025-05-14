Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sanofi India Q4 results: Profit falls 12.5% to ₹119.5 cr, revenue up 4.9%

Sanofi India's Q4FY25 profit declined 12.5% Y-o-Y to ₹119.5 crore, while revenue rose 4.9%; operating profit improved 27% on better efficiency, says CFO

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Sanofi India on Wednesday announced a 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY25) to ₹119.5 crore, down from ₹136.6 crore reported for the same period last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 4.91 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹535.9 crore, compared to ₹510.8 crore in Q4 FY24.
 
“The successful launch of Soliqua, our best-in-class diabetes drug for the premix segment, continues with steady growth, reinstating confidence and strength in our comprehensive diabetes portfolio,” the company said.
 
Sanofi India was able to increase its operating profit in the March quarter by 27 per cent compared to the same period last year. The improvement was attributed to the company’s continued focus on lowering expenses through overall operating efficiencies.
 
Commenting on the results, Rachid Ayari, wholetime director and chief financial officer (CFO) at Sanofi India, said: “Sanofi will continue to focus on driving further improvement in operating efficiencies while expanding the availability of its best-in-class innovative products in India.”
 
On Wednesday, Sanofi India’s shares rose 1.92 per cent to ₹6,042.35 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The results were released after market hours.
First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

