Jubilant Foodworks Q4 results: Profit falls 76% to ₹49.3 cr, revenue up 33%

Jubilant FoodWorks reported a net profit of ₹49.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, marking a 76.3 per cent decline from ₹208.24 crore in the same period last fiscal.

However, the company posted a 33 per cent growth in revenue from operations to ₹2,103.18 crore, compared to ₹1,573.795 crore revenue from operations in Q4FY24.

Expenses grew 32 per cent to ₹2,044.979 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. It had reported expenses of ₹1,545.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share, representing 60 per cent of the face value of ₹2 each, for the financial year 2024–25. This amounts to a 5 per cent dividend yield based on the current market price. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited operates a diverse portfolio of food service brands across multiple markets. In India, the company holds exclusive master franchise rights for three global brands: Domino’s Pizza, Popeyes, and Dunkin’. In addition to these, it has also developed two proprietary brands: Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese quick-service restaurant, and Ekdum!, which focuses on biryani cuisine, thus expanding its presence in the domestic food service sector.

The number of total stores increased by 56 in Q4FY25, while the net addition for the financial year 2024-25 is 325.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4FY25 Highlights

In the fourth quarter of FY25, Jubilant FoodWorks reported group system sales of ₹2,405.4 crore. The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹388.6 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 24.8 per cent, with the EBITDA margin at 18.5 per cent, down 131 basis points (bps) from the previous year.

On a Pre-Ind-AS-116 basis, EBITDA came in at ₹240.1 crore, up 23.2 per cent year-on-year, with a margin of 11.4 per cent, representing a decline of 97 bps year-on-year.

FY25 Highlights

For the full financial year FY25, group system sales reached ₹9,322.2 crore. Consolidated EBITDA was ₹1,572.2 crore, reflecting a 37.4 per cent increase over the previous year, with a margin of 19.3 per cent, down 93 bps year-on-year.

Pre-Ind-AS-116 EBITDA for the year stood at ₹1,036.9 crore, registering a strong 45.7 per cent year-on-year growth, with an improved margin of 12.7 per cent, up 15 bps year-on-year.

Domino’s India Segment Q4FY25

In Q4FY25, Domino’s India posted robust growth, with sales rising by 18.8 per cent. The brand saw strong order volume growth of 24.6 per cent. Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth for Domino’s stood at 12.1 per cent, driven by 21.9 per cent growth in delivery LFL.

The Domino’s network in India expanded to 2,304 stores during the quarter, with 52 gross new stores added. The brand also entered nine new cities, extending its presence to a total of 475 cities across the country.