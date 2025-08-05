Alembic Pharma Q1 net profit rises 14% to ₹154 crore, revenue up 10%

Gujarat-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹154 crore for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY26). Revenue from operations also rose by 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,710 crore.

The growth was attributed to volume gains and robust execution of business across multiple geographies.

Sequentially, the company’s net profit declined by 2 per cent, and revenue dipped by 3 per cent.

Pranav Amin, managing director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said: “We began FY26 on a strong note, delivering revenue growth across all businesses. The growth was driven by an increase in RoW markets and disciplined execution across geographies. Despite ongoing pricing pressure, our US business grew supported by volume gains. As we ramp up utilisation of our new manufacturing facilities and continue to drive cost optimisation initiatives, we expect to benefit from improved operating leverage.”

The India branded business reported 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth, reaching ₹599 crore in revenue for the quarter. Specialty therapies, including gynaecology, cardiology, anti-diabetic, ophthalmology and animal healthcare, witnessed healthy growth. The anti-infective and cough and cold segments grew in line with market performance. The company also launched three new products during the quarter. United States generics revenue grew 13 per cent to ₹523 crore, driven by four product launches in the market. In markets other than the United States, international generics rose 21 per cent to ₹328 crore. The company secured six abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals during the quarter, taking cumulative approvals to 223.