Adani Ports Q1 results: Profit rises 6.5% to ₹3,314 crore; revenue up 31%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,314.59 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-26 (FY26). Adani Ports had registered a profit of ₹3,112.83 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹9,126.14 crore.