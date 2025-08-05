Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ports Q1 results: Profit rises 6.5% to ₹3,314 crore; revenue up 31%

Adani Ports Q1 results: Profit rises 6.5% to ₹3,314 crore; revenue up 31%

Adani Ports Q1 results: The company's revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹9,126.14 crore

Adani Ports
Adani Ports had registered a profit of ₹3,112.83 crore in the year-ago period.
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,314.59 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-26 (FY26). Adani Ports had registered a profit of ₹3,112.83 crore in the year-ago period.  The company's revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹9,126.14 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 PAT falls 10% on drop in API sales, US market revenue

DLF Q1 FY26 results: PAT up 18% on record sales of over ₹11,425 crore

Bosch Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 crore on gain

Bosch Q1FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 cr, revenue up 11%

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results: Profit drops 10% to ₹824 crore on US sales

Topics :Q1 resultsAdani Adani Ports

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story