Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹969.6 crore on record sales

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹969.66 crore for the June quarter.

The Adani Group firm, which has aggressively done several acquisitions to pace up its capacity, has recorded its "highest-ever cement sales volume" to 18.4 million tonnes (MT) and "highest-ever quarterly revenue" crossing ₹10,000-crore mark.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹783.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹10,244.11 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹8,292.10 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the June quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL), Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries, and Orient Cements Ltd, whose results are included in it. "The consolidated financial results include financial results of Orient from the acquisition date. Accordingly, the results for the current quarter are not comparable with quarter ended June 30, 2024 and quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 to that extent," it said. ACL's total expenses in the June quarter were at ₹9,256.69 crore. Its total income, including other income, was ₹10,545.16 crore during the quarter.