Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹969.6 crore on record sales

Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹969.6 crore on record sales

The company had reported a net profit of ₹783.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL)

Ambuja Cements
The Adani Group firm, which has aggressively done several acquisitions to pace up its capacity, has recorded its "highest-ever cement sales volume" to 18.4 million tonnes (MT) and "highest-ever quarterly revenue" crossing ₹10,000-crore mark.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹969.66 crore for the June quarter.

The Adani Group firm, which has aggressively done several acquisitions to pace up its capacity, has recorded its "highest-ever cement sales volume" to 18.4 million tonnes (MT) and "highest-ever quarterly revenue" crossing ₹10,000-crore mark.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹783.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹10,244.11 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹8,292.10 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the June quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL), Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries, and Orient Cements Ltd, whose results are included in it.

"The consolidated financial results include financial results of Orient from the acquisition date. Accordingly, the results for the current quarter are not comparable with quarter ended June 30, 2024 and quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 to that extent," it said.

ACL's total expenses in the June quarter were at ₹9,256.69 crore.

Its total income, including other income, was ₹10,545.16 crore during the quarter.

According to the company, this is "quarterly revenue" crossing ₹10,000-crore mark.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd in which it owns around 51 per cent stake, along with Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries, and Orient Cements.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of₹ 855.49 crore in the June quarter. It was₹ 567.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income on a standalone basis was at ₹5,968.52 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, its cement sales volume was 10.5 MT.

Commenting on the results, Whole Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said, "Our Q1 results are more than numbers -- they reflect a vibrant mood, a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale, and sustainability. We are delivering with a focus on value, business optimiser, solution-focused premium products, rejuvenated supply chain and superior brand pull across key markets, aided by value unlocking from acquired assets."  Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹590.35 on the BSE, down 4.52 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Maruti Suzuki reports flat profit growth for Q1 FY26 on sluggish demand

Arcelormittal Q2 results: Net income surges over 3-fold to $1.79 billion

Dabur India Q1 FY26 result: Profit up 2.8% at ₹514 cr; revenue 1.7%

Topics :Company NewsAmbuja CementQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story