Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The Mumbai-based drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,836 crore for the April-June quarter of the last financial year.
Adjusted net profit, excluding the exceptional items, for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,996 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year.
Total income rose to 14,316 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 13,185 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Sun Pharma Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said the drug maker had a strong performance during the quarter, where the overall growth reflects steady progress across all its markets.
"India continues to show strong momentum, contributing meaningfully to our performance. The US launch of LEQSELVI represents an important step forward, offering a new treatment option for patients with severe alopecia areata," he added.
Leqselvi augments the company's portfolio in dermatology and adds a growth engine to the innovative medicines business, Shanghvi said.
Shares of the company were trading 2.04 per cent down at Rs 1,699.55 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
