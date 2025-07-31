Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Mumbai-based drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,836 crore for the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

Adjusted net profit, excluding the exceptional items, for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,996 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year.

Total income rose to 14,316 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 13,185 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said the drug maker had a strong performance during the quarter, where the overall growth reflects steady progress across all its markets.