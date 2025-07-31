Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Sun Pharma
Shares of the company were trading 2.04 per cent down at Rs 1,699.55 apiece on the BSE. | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Mumbai-based drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,836 crore for the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

Adjusted net profit, excluding the exceptional items, for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,996 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year.

Total income rose to 14,316 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 13,185 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said the drug maker had a strong performance during the quarter, where the overall growth reflects steady progress across all its markets.

"India continues to show strong momentum, contributing meaningfully to our performance. The US launch of LEQSELVI represents an important step forward, offering a new treatment option for patients with severe alopecia areata," he added.

Leqselvi augments the company's portfolio in dermatology and adds a growth engine to the innovative medicines business, Shanghvi said.

Shares of the company were trading 2.04 per cent down at Rs 1,699.55 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki reports flat profit growth for Q1 FY26 on sluggish demand

Arcelormittal Q2 results: Net income surges over 3-fold to $1.79 billion

Dabur India Q1 FY26 result: Profit up 2.8% at ₹514 cr; revenue 1.7%

Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Profit halves to ₹734 crore; Ebitda drops 12%

TVS Motor Q1 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹610 cr on high quarterly sales

Topics :Company ResultsSun PharmaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story