HPCL Q1 results: Profit skyrockets 548% to ₹4,110 cr on improved margins

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation ( HPCL ) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,110.93 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, skyrocketing approximately by 548 per cent from ₹633.94 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The rise was attributed to inventory gains and improved margins resulting from maintaining retail fuel prices. HPCL recorded a gross refining margin (GRM) of $3.08 per barrel for Q1 FY26, down from $5.03 per barrel in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations, however, saw a marginal decline of about 0.65 per cent. The company posted ₹1.2 trillion in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹1.21 trillion in the corresponding quarter of FY25.