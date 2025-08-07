HPCL Q1 results: Profit skyrockets 548% to ₹4,110 cr on improved margins

Operations performance
- Refining operations: HPCL processed 6.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude in Q1 FY26, a 15.6 per cent rise from 5.76 MMT in Q1 FY25. Visakh Refinery operated at 111 per cent capacity (4.16 MMT), and Mumbai Refinery at 106 per cent (2.50 MMT), the company said
- Sales: Total sales volume (including exports) reached 13.04 MMT, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Domestic sales grew 1.9 per cent, while LPG sales rose 6.6 per cent to 2.21 MMT.
- Retail growth: Petrol sales reached a record 2.62 MMT with 5.4 per cent growth. CNG sales hit an all-time high of 310 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), up 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
- Aviation fuel sales: HPCL sold 291 TMT of aviation fuel in Q1, a rise of 11.4 per cent.
HPCL Q1 result highlights
- Revenue from operations: ₹1.2 trillion
- Profit: ₹4,110.93 crore
- Earnings per share: ₹19.32 (basic and diluted)
- Total sales: 13.04 MMT
