HPCL Q1 results: Profit skyrockets 548% to ₹4,110 cr on improved margins

Revenue from operations, however, saw a marginal decline of about 0.65 per cent, at ₹1.2 trillion in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹1.21 trillion in the corresponding quarter of FY25

HPCL calls for emergency board meeting to clear the revised fiscal package
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,110.93 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, skyrocketing approximately by 548 per cent from ₹633.94 crore recorded in the same period last year.
 
The rise was attributed to inventory gains and improved margins resulting from maintaining retail fuel prices. HPCL recorded a gross refining margin (GRM) of $3.08 per barrel for Q1 FY26, down from $5.03 per barrel in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations, however, saw a marginal decline of about 0.65 per cent. The company posted ₹1.2 trillion in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹1.21 trillion in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
 

Operations performance

 
  • Refining operations: HPCL processed 6.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude in Q1 FY26, a 15.6 per cent rise from 5.76 MMT in Q1 FY25. Visakh Refinery operated at 111 per cent capacity (4.16 MMT), and Mumbai Refinery at 106 per cent (2.50 MMT), the company said
  • Sales: Total sales volume (including exports) reached 13.04 MMT, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Domestic sales grew 1.9 per cent, while LPG sales rose 6.6 per cent to 2.21 MMT.
  • Retail growth: Petrol sales reached a record 2.62 MMT with 5.4 per cent growth. CNG sales hit an all-time high of 310 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), up 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
  • Aviation fuel sales: HPCL sold 291 TMT of aviation fuel in Q1, a rise of 11.4 per cent.
 
Shares of HPCL closed at ₹402.55 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
 

HPCL Q1 result highlights

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹1.2 trillion 
  • Profit: ₹4,110.93 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹19.32 (basic and diluted)
  • Total sales: 13.04 MMT
 

Topics :HPCL net profitHPCLHindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

