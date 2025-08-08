Page Industries Q1 results: Profit rises 21.5% to ₹200.8 cr, revenue up 3%

Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd has reported a 21.52 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 200.79 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by volume growth, supply chain efficiency and cost optimisation.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 165.22 crore during the April-June period a year ago, according to a filing from Page Industries Ltd (PIL) on Thursday.

Revenue from operations increased 3 per cent to Rs 1,316.56 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal year, against the Rs 1,277.51 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Page Industries, which is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE, in its earnings statement said in the June quarter, its "Sales volume growth was 1.9 per cent YoY, amounting to 58.6 million pieces." Its EBITDA growth was 21.1 per cent YoY, amounting to Rs 294 crore, it said.

Total expenses of Page Industries were at Rs 1,061.15 crore, marginally down in the June quarter. Page Industries' total income, which includes other income and finance income, was at Rs 1,331.36 crore, up 3.17 per cent in the June quarter. Commenting on the results, Managing Director V S Ganesh said:" We have achieved PAT growth of 21.5 per cent in the quarter. We continue to expand our consumer reach, pursue several product innovations and process automation initiatives while focusing on optimum market investments and cost efficiency measures." Over the outlook, the company said with positive interventions to ramp up consumption, it is "confident of demand recovery" in the coming quarters.