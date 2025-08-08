JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹163.35 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher raw material cost.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹218.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹3,868.94 crore compared to ₹3,639.08 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at ₹3,695.08 crore from ₹3,364.02 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Cost of materials consumed in the quarter grew to ₹2,266.69 crore against ₹2,166.88 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added. JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said the growth momentum in domestic markets remained robust in Q1, with the company clocking a sales growth of 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as contributed by a steady demand for our products in both replacement as well as original equipment (supplies to automakers) to segments. "Despite a challenging and uncertain macro-economic environment, exports of passenger car tyres witnessed a strong traction both on a Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) and Y-o-Y basis, signifying pull for our products and enhanced brand perception in the global markets," he noted.