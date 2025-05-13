Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Arkade Developers Q4 results: Net profit rises 70% to ₹33.26 crore

Arkade Developers Q4 results: Net profit rises 70% to ₹33.26 crore

Total income rose to Rs 134.34 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 123.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Q4, Q4 results
Its net profit stood at Rs 19.61 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 70 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 33.26 crore for the latest quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 134.34 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 123.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Arkade Developers' net profit grew to Rs 156.92 crore from Rs 122.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income climbed to Rs 694.60 crore last fiscal from Rs 635.71 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Arkade Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PG Electroplast Q4 result: PAT doubles to ₹146.38 cr on better operations

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 results: Net profit drops 53% to Rs 34 crore

Q4 results today: Cipla, Hero Moto, Airtel, Siemens, Tata Motors on May 13

Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 112.7% to ₹1,301 crore on lower costs

Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Topics :Company ResultsQ4 ResultsReal Estate

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story