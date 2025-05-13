Q4 results today: Cipla, Hero Moto, Airtel, Siemens, Tata Motors on May 13

Two-wheelers manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and auto major Tata Motors will be among 84 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Siemens will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today. Along with GAIL (India), Aditya Birla Capital, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 preview

ALSO READ: Hero MotoCorp Q4 result: Profit rises 6% to ₹1,081 crore; dividend declared Hero MotoCorp is expected to report muted two-wheeler volume growth, particularly in the domestic market. However, analysts anticipate an improvement in average selling prices due to a better product mix, including 125cc models, premium bikes, and export gains. Rising marketing expenses from events like the Auto Expo and new launches could weigh on margins.

Tata Motors Q4 preview

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Q4 Preview: Here's what to expect from auto giant in March qtr For Tata Motors , Nuvama and Kotak Institutional Equities expect flat revenue and lower Ebitda and net profit in Q4, while Motilal Oswal projects stronger results driven by margin gains and higher Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes. Analysts are closely watching JLR's demand trends and margin outlook amid concerns over discounts and cost pressures.

Market overview May 13

Today, May 13, market sentiment may be influenced by several factors, including developments in the US-China trade deal, easing tensions between India and Pakistan, April retail inflation data, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, global market trends, and ongoing quarterly earnings reports.

At 6:30 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 111 points at 24,933, suggesting a likely gap-down opening for Indian equities.

