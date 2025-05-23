JSW Steel Q4 results: Profit rises 13.54% to ₹1,501 cr, revenue down 3%

For the fourth quarter of FY25, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly crude steel production at 7.63 million tonnes, including 0.21 million tonnes from trial runs. Quarterly saleable steel sales were also at a record high of 7.49 million tonnes.

ALSO READ: BEML Q4 net profit rises 12% to ₹287.55 crore, revenue up 9% YoY The company's net debt stood at ₹76,563 crore, as of March 2025, reflecting a reduction of ₹4,358 crore compared to 31st December 2024. This decline was driven by strong cash generation, efficient working capital management, and disciplined capital expenditure. In the financial year 2024–25, the company achieved its highest-ever crude steel production at 27.79 million tonnes, including 0.33 million tonnes from trial runs. Similarly, saleable steel sales reached a record 26.45 million tonnes, which also includes 0.04 million tonnes from trial production. As of 31st March 2025, the company's net gearing, measured by the Net Debt to Equity ratio, improved to 0.94x from 1.00x at the end of Q3 FY25. Similarly, the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to 3.34x from 3.57x in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations for FY25 stood at ₹1,68,824 crore, and operating EBITDA amounted to ₹22,904 crore. The company reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,491 crore for the year. Compared to FY24, this represents a year-on-year increase of 13.54 per cent in net profit, rising from ₹3,076 crore.

JSW Steel has declared net profit of ₹1,501 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, registering a growth of 13.54 per cent year on year over last year's Q4 PAT of ₹1,322 crore.However, the company's revenue from operations declined 3 per cent to ₹44,819 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported a ₹46,269 crore revenue in Q4FY24.The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.80 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. This represents a 280 per cent dividend based on the face value of the share.