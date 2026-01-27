Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 4.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,059.9 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company reported a profit of ₹1,110.5 crore.

The company attributed the decline to exceptional items worth ₹157.61 crore, including a one-time expense of ₹63.74 crore due to the implementation of the Labour Code, which increased gratuity liability by ₹52.88 crore and compensated absences liability by ₹10.86 crore. Along with it, an impairment loss of ₹93.87 crore on intangible assets related to the acquisition of Obgenix Software (White Teak) increased the cost, the company said.

On a sequential basis, however, profit increased by 6.67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹993.59 crore. The Mumbai-headquartered paint and decor company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹8,849.72 crore, up 3.85 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.95 per cent sequentially. "We had a third consecutive quarter of good volume growth with our India Decorative Business delivering a robust 7.9 per cent volume growth in the quarter. The overall coatings business registered a 4.4 per cent revenue growth for the quarter with Decorative business revenue growth of 2.8 per cent. This performance for the quarter reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity and subdued demand conditions," said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Asian Paints.