Q3 results: Asian Paints, WeWork India, Vodafone Idea, 56 others on Jan 27

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Tata Consumer Products, Vishal Mega Mart, Sumitomo Chemical, Prime Focus, and Ramkrishna Forgings are also to release their October-December earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets
This week, markets will track key developments, including the India-US trade deal, the Union Budget 2026, the US Federal Reserve meeting, Q3 earnings, and geopolitical developments
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, Vishal Mega Mart, Sumitomo Chemical India, Prime Focus, Ramkrishna Forgings, WeWork India Management, and Raymond Lifestyle are among 59 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, RPG Life Sciences, Raymond Realty, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tips Films, Marico, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, and Mahindra Logistics.

Axis Bank Q3 profit rises 3% 

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private lender, reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹6,490 crore for Q3FY26, driven by modest growth in net interest and other income, along with a slight increase in loan loss provisions. 
Net interest income (NII) rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,287 crore, despite robust loan growth of 14 per cent. Other income grew 4 per cent to ₹6,226 crore, weighed down by a sharp fall in trading income. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) declined 9 bps to 3.64 per cent. 
  Fresh slippages rose 5.6 per cent sequentially to ₹6,007 crore, largely from retail loans (₹5,472 crore). Adjusted for technical impacts, gross slippages stood at ₹4,308 crore and net slippages at ₹2,685 crore. Loan loss provisions increased to ₹2,307 crore from ₹2,133 crore in Q2FY26.

Market overview for January 27

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a positive note on Tuesday, as investors await the formal announcement of the India-European Union (EU) free-trade agreement (FTA).
 
This week, markets will track key developments, including the India-US trade deal, the Union Budget 2026, the US Federal Reserve meeting, Q3 earnings, and geopolitical developments over Greenland. 
 
The Indian stock market was closed on Monday, January 26, for Republic Day.
 
Asian markets showed mixed movements as US President Donald Trump revived tariff concerns on South Korea. 
 
In the US, equities closed higher on Monday, with investors focusing on upcoming mega-cap earnings and a Fed policy update. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 27

  1. Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
  2. Alldigi Tech Ltd
  3. Apt Packaging Ltd
  4. Arex Industries Ltd
  5. Asian Paints Ltd
  6. Asutosh Enterprise Ltd
  7. Aditya Vision Ltd
  8. Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
  9. Bikaji Foods International Ltd
  10. Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd
  11. Bondada Engineering Ltd
  12. Carnation Industries Ltd
  13. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
  14. CMX Holdings Ltd
  15. D & H India Ltd-$
  16. Dodla Dairy Ltd
  17. Dynamic Cables Ltd
  18. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
  19. Gem Aromatics Ltd
  20. Gopal Snacks Ltd
  21. Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
  22. Vodafone Idea Ltd
  23. India Finsec Ltd
  24. International Gemmological Institute India Ltd
  25. Kaiser Corporation Ltd
  26. Kisan Mouldings Ltd-$
  27. Lexoraa Industries Ltd
  28. Mahindra Logistics Ltd
  29. Marico Ltd
  30. Metro Brands Ltd
  31. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
  32. NESCO Ltd
  33. Nila Infrastructures Ltd
  34. Omax Autos Ltd
  35. Orient Bell Ltd-$
  36. Paushak Ltd
  37. PC Jeweller Ltd
  38. Prime Focus Ltd
  39. PH Capital Ltd
  40. Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
  41. Raymond Ltd
  42. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
  43. Raymond Realty Ltd
  44. Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
  45. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
  46. RPG Life Sciences Ltd
  47. Sambhaav Media Ltd
  48. Share India Securities Ltd
  49. Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
  50. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
  51. Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
  52. Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
  53. Sunteck Realty Ltd
  54. Tata Consumer Products Ltd
  55. Tips Films Ltd
  56. T Spiritual World Ltd
  57. Vaibhav Global Ltd
  58. Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
  59. WeWork India Management Ltd
 

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

