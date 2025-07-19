RBL Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT drops 46% to Rs 200 cr on lower core income

Private sector lender RBL Bank on Saturday posted a 46 per cent drop in its June 2025 quarter net profit to Rs 200 crore as it faced challenges on the core income front.

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 372 crore in the year-ago period, while the same figure had stood at Rs 69 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Its core net interest income degrew 13 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore, impacted by an over 1.15 per cent drop in the net interest margin to 4.5 per cent against 5.67 per cent a year ago despite a 9 per cent loan growth.

The other income grew 33 per cent to Rs 1,069 crore, which helped the bottom line. Its managing director and chief executive R Subramaniakumar said it has continued with the decline in the high-margin but high-risk unsecured portfolio, reducing the portfolio by as much as 10 per cent during the quarter and added that it is growing in areas like secured retail at 23 per cent. ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit slips 1.31% to Rs 16,258 crore The CEO said the bank is maintaining its credit growth guidance of 14-15 per cent for the fiscal year. The unsecured segment, which is one of the prime reasons for the subdued performance over the last few quarters, is showing some improvement on the slippages front, he added.