ICICI Bank net up 15.5% on treasury gains, NII increases by 10.6%

ICICI Bank – the second largest private sector lender of the country – reported a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 12,768 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), mainly due to rise in treasury income.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,635 crore during the period under review, while non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 13.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,264. Treasury income more than doubled in Q1 as compared to the same period last year.

Treasury income more than doubled in Q1 as compared to the same period last year. "Treasury gains were Rs 1,241 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 613 crore in Q1FY25, primarily reflecting realised and mark-to-market gains in fixed income securities and equities," the bank said.

The net domestic advances grew by 12.0 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent, sequentially, during the quarter under review. The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.5 per cent, sequentially, and comprised 52.2 per cent of the total loan portfolio. The business banking portfolio grew by 29.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic corporate portfolio grew by 7.5 per cent, but declined by 1.4 per cent sequentially. The rural portfolio declined by 0.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent sequentially. Total advances increased by 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 12. 64 trillion. Total deposits grew by 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16.08 trillion.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were Rs 1,815 crore, compared to Rs 1,332 crore (US$ 155 million) in Q1FY25. “Provisions in Q1FY25 included the impact of release of AIF related provisions of Rs 389 crore,” the bank said. The gross NPA ratio was 1.67 per cent during Q1FY26, compared to 2.15 per cent during the same period last year. Net NPA ratio was 0.41 per cent during the period, compared to 0.43 per cent in Q1FY25. The gross NPA additions were Rs 6,245 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 5,916 crore during the same period last year.