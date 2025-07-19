Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Bank net up 15.5% on treasury gains, NII increases by 10.6%

ICICI Bank net up 15.5% on treasury gains, NII increases by 10.6%

The business banking portfolio grew by 29.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic corporate portfolio grew by 7.5 per cent

ICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event
The business banking portfolio grew by 29.7% year-on-year while domestic corporate portfolio grew by 7.5% but declined by 1.4% sequentially. | File Photo
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank – the second largest private sector lender of the country – reported a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 12,768 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), mainly due to rise in treasury income.
  Net interest income (NII) increased by 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,635 crore during the period under review, while non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 13.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,264. Treasury income more than doubled in Q1 as compared to the same period last year.
 
“Treasury gains were Rs 1,241 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 613 crore in Q1FY25, primarily reflecting realised and mark-to-market gains in fixed income securities and equities,” the bank said. 
 
The net domestic advances grew by 12.0 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent, sequentially, during the quarter under review. The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.5 per cent, sequentially, and comprised 52.2 per cent of the total loan portfolio.
 
The business banking portfolio grew by 29.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic corporate portfolio grew by 7.5 per cent, but declined by 1.4 per cent sequentially.
 
The rural portfolio declined by 0.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent sequentially.
 
Total advances increased by 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 12. 64 trillion. Total deposits grew by 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16.08 trillion.
 
Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were Rs 1,815 crore, compared to Rs 1,332 crore (US$ 155 million) in Q1FY25.
 
“Provisions in Q1FY25 included the impact of release of AIF related provisions of Rs 389 crore,” the bank said.
 
The gross NPA ratio was 1.67 per cent during Q1FY26, compared to 2.15 per cent during the same period last year. Net NPA ratio was 0.41 per cent during the period, compared to 0.43 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
The gross NPA additions were Rs 6,245 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 5,916 crore during the same period last year.
 
“Including profits for Q1FY26, the bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at June 30, 2025 was 16.97 per cent and CET-1 ratio was 16.31 per cent, compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 per cent and 8.20 per cent respectively,” ICICI Bank said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit slips 1.31% to Rs 16,258 crore

Central Bank of India Q1 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹1,169 cr on lower NPAs

NII growth pushes YES Bank's Q1FY26 net profit 59% higher to ₹801 crore YoY

L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

Reliance Q1 profit soars 78.3% on windfall from Asian Paints stake sale

Topics :ICICI Bank Q1 resultsNon-performing assets

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story