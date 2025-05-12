Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 6.5%

Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 6.5%

Bajaj Electricals
In FY25, Bajaj Electricals' total consolidated income rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 4,883.21 crore | Image: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Monday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.05 crore for the March quarter of FY25.
 
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.
 
Its revenue from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,265.47 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 1,188.08 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Bajaj Electricals' total expenses in the March quarter rose to Rs 1,231.77 crore.
 
Its revenue from Consumer Products (CP) rose 8.38 per cent to Rs 994.01 crore in the March quarter from Rs 917.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.
 
Its Lighting Solutions marginally rose to Rs 271.46 crore in the March quarter. Bajaj Electricals reported a total income of Rs 1,281.65 crore in the March quarter, marking a 5.87 per cent increase year-on-year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Bajaj Electricals' net profit declined 2 per cent to Rs 133.42 crore, from Rs 135.88 crore a year before.
 
In FY25, Bajaj Electricals' total consolidated income rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 4,883.21 crore.
 
Moreover, the board of the company in its meeting held on Monday approved a dividend of 150 per cent, which is Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 2 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
 
Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd were trading at Rs 618.20 per scrip on Monday, up 16.38 per cent, on the BSE. 
 
First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

