Friday, July 25, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram Finance Q1 results: PAT up 9% at ₹2,156 cr on healthy loan growth

Shriram Finance Q1 results: PAT up 9% at ₹2,156 cr on healthy loan growth

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported an 8.8% year-on-year rise in standalone profit at ₹2,156 crore ($249.01 million) for the quarter ended June 30

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance's net interest income - the difference between interest earned on loans given out and paid on borrowings - rose 12.6 per cent to ₹6,026 crore, beating analysts' expectation of ₹5,941 crore. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Shriram Finance posted a rise in first quarter profit on Friday, helped by healthy loan growth.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported an 8.8% year-on-year rise in standalone profit at ₹2,156 crore ($249.01 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

However, this was slightly below the analysts' average estimate of ₹2,191 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Analysts said that while the broader non-banking lending sector was hit by high funding costs, Shriram Finance saw loan growth across segments, with relatively stronger traction in small business and two-wheeler loan portfolios.

Commercial vehicle loans increased by 12.3 per cent, while loans to medium and small businesses grew by 35 per cent. Loans from the passenger vehicle and two-wheelers segments rose about 23 per cent each.

 

Also Read

bulls, bears, markets, sensex

Stock market close highlights: Sensex drops 721 pts, Nifty at 24,837; Bajaj twins fall up to 5%

Cipla

Cipla Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 10% at ₹1,298 cr, income rises 4%

HDB

HDB Financial down 3% today, nears IPO price; why is the stock falling?

real estate, realty firms

This real estate stock climbed 6% in weak market; check all details here

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Tanla Platforms shares slip 4% on posting 16% decline in net profit YoY

These four segments account for nearly 85 per cent of the company's total assets under management (AUM), which rose 16.6 per cent to ₹2.72 trillion in the quarter.

Shriram Finance's net interest income - the difference between interest earned on loans given out and paid on borrowings - rose 12.6 per cent to ₹6,026 crore, beating analysts' expectation of ₹5,941 crore.

Its gross stage 3 assets, or loans which have been overdue for more than 90 days, declined 1.7 per cent year-on-year.

Shriram Finance shares pared some losses to trade down 3 per cent after the results, having fallen 4.4 per cent earlier in the session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q1FY26 results: Net profit grows 4% amid increased sales volumes

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: Cipla, SAIL, Bank of Baroda among 85 firms on July 25

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Consolidated profit down 11.4% at ₹ 2,276.37 cr

Nestle

Nestle India Q1 profit down 13% to Rs 647 cr, Manish Tiwary named CMD

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹4,765 crore

Topics : Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon