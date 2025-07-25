Cipla Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 10% at ₹1,298 cr, income rises 4%

Cipla on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,297.62 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,177.64 crore in Q1 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit was 6.2 per cent higher than ₹1,221.84 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,837.04 crore, marking a 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹6,624.86 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue rose by 3.6 per cent from ₹6,597.72 crore in the previous quarter.

Cipla's total expenses also rose 3.9 per cent in Q1 FY26 to ₹5,446.10 crore from ₹5,242.77 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, the expenses declined 1.3 per cent from ₹5,514.85 crore in the previous quarter.

What drove the growth? The company said that its revenue fro the One-India business (operations within India) grew 6 per cent year-on-year, crossing ₹3,000 crore for the first time ever in the opening quarter of any financial year. Branded and generic therapies drove growth with the launch of seven new products. In North America, revenue stood at $226 million, supported by sales of recently launched products such as Nano Paclitaxel vials and Nilotinib capsules. The Africa business recorded an 11 per cent increase in revenue in US dollar terms, while Europe and emerging markets saw growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in a BSE filing.