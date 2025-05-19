Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BEL Q4 net profit rises 15% to ₹2,127 crore, revenue up 6% YoY

BEL Q4 net profit rises 15% to ₹2,127 crore, revenue up 6% YoY

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics posted ₹2,127 crore in Q4 net profit and ₹9,149.59 crore revenue from operations; FY25 full-year profit rose 33.55% on strong turnover

Bharat Electronics
Himanshu Thakur
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹2,127 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company had posted a profit of ₹1,796.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The defence manufacturer also reported a 6 per cent YoY increase in revenue from operations, which stood at ₹9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24.
 
The Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 19 May 2025, recommended a final dividend of ₹0.90 per equity share on a face value of ₹1.
 
The company had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25 in March 2025.
 
Total expenses increased 1.2 per cent YoY to ₹6,476.97 crore in Q4FY25, against ₹6,399.44 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

BEL’s total income increased by 6.31 per cent to ₹9,344.23 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹8,789.51 crore in Q4FY24.
 
For the full financial year 2024–25, net profit surged by 33.55 per cent YoY. The company had reported ₹3,985.24 crore profit after tax in FY24.
 
Total income for FY25 rose by 27 per cent to ₹24,511.11 crore, compared to ₹20,938.38 crore in the previous year.
 
As of 1 April 2025, BEL’s order book stood at ₹71,650 crore.
 
In Q4FY25, the company recorded a turnover of ₹8,850.42 crore, up from ₹8,335.01 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
For the full year, BEL achieved a turnover of ₹23,024.10 crore in FY25, marking a 16.17 per cent increase from ₹19,819.93 crore in FY24.
 
Profit Before Tax (PBT) for FY25 reached ₹7,089.99 crore, registering a 32.91 per cent rise over ₹5,334.56 crore in the previous financial year.
 
 
First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

