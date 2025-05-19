Monday, May 19, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRB Infra Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.7% to ₹214.72 crore

IRB Infra Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.7% to ₹214.72 crore

IRB Infra reports 13.7% YoY rise in Q4 net profit; FY25 profit surges on exceptional gains, while revenue sees modest annual growth and toll collections beat industry

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Currently, IRB has an asset base of ₹80,000 crore spread across 12 Indian states under the parent company and two InvITs.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra), the country’s biggest road operator, reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit (after tax) for the March quarter of FY25, with profit standing at ₹214.72 crore compared to ₹188.9 crore in Q4 FY24.
 
Further, in Q4 FY25, the Mumbai-based company’s total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,149.24 crore, up by about 4.3 per cent YoY.
 
During the quarter under review, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by nearly 20 per cent YoY to ₹1,066.5 crore.
 
In FY25, the company’s revenue grew marginally by 2.8 per cent, while profit surged from ₹606 crore in FY24 to ₹6,480.7 crore in FY25, largely due to exceptional gains of ₹5,804 crore realised in Q3 FY25.
 
 
Earlier, IRB Infra and its private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) associate—IRB Infrastructure Trust—collectively registered a 23 per cent toll revenue growth in FY25 over FY24. Toll revenue for FY25 stood at ₹6,360 crore.

Also Read

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra reports 23% rise in toll revenue at Rs 6,360 cr in FY25

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra toll revenue up 20% to Rs 560 cr in Jan, highest from Maharashtra

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IRB Infra share price rises 6% in posting Q3 nos; announces dividend

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ATGL, IRB, Kalyan Jewellers top F&O buys in Jan thus far; FIIs short Nifty

Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad

Espionage crackdown: Nine accused of spying for Pakistan arrested

 
The company noted that this toll revenue growth significantly exceeded the national YoY toll revenue growth of 12.5 per cent for FY25. Its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.59x as of FY25.
 
Currently, IRB has an asset base of ₹80,000 crore spread across 12 Indian states under the parent company and two InvITs. It holds a 10 per cent market share in pan-India toll revenue, with assets having a weighted average residual concession life of 21 years.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 6.11 per cent, while profit declined by 96.44 per cent, owing to the one-time exceptional gains booked in Q3 FY25.
 

More From This Section

Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy Q4 results: PAT rises 45% to ₹68 crore, revenue up 15.5%

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

NLC India Q4 results: Net profit rises over three fold to ₹468.36 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Hindustan Media Ventures Q4 results: Profit surges 4-fold to Rs 45.4 crore

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Q4 results today: BEL, DLF, Pfizer, Power Grid Corp on May 19; see list

Data Patterns

Data Patterns Q4 results: PAT rises 60% to Rs 114.08 cr on strong ops

Topics : IRB Infra Q4 Results infrastructure IRB Infrastructure Developers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon