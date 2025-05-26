Nazara Tech posts Rs 4 cr in profit, 95% jump in revenue from ops in Q4

Nazara Technologies , the country’s only listed gaming company, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.07 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), a significant rise from ₹18 lakh in Q4FY24.

However, the company recorded a loss of ₹9.79 crore from discontinued operations during the quarter, which weighed on overall profitability.

Sequentially, net profit narrowed from ₹8.85 crore in Q3FY25.

For the full year, Nazara’s FY25 net profit contracted 31.82 per cent to ₹50.96 crore, down from ₹74.75 crore in FY24.

The company’s revenue from operations surged 95.40 per cent year-on-year to ₹520.2 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹266.21 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue declined 2.7 per cent from ₹534.69 crore in Q3FY25.

For FY25, revenue from operations rose 41 per cent to ₹1,715.44 crore, compared to ₹1,217.91 crore in FY24.

Expenses rose in proportion to revenue. In Q4FY25, the company reported expenses of ₹527.72 crore across categories such as purchase of stock-in-trade; content, event, and web server costs; advertising and promotion; and commissions. This was an 85.2 per cent increase from ₹284.96 crore in Q4FY24.

Sequentially, expenses were marginally down 1.75 per cent from ₹537.15 crore in Q3FY25.

Nazara’s share price closed 2 per cent lower at ₹1,280.95 on the BSE.

Strategic acquisitions strengthen portfolio

Last week, Nazara acquired UK-based PC and console game publisher Curve Games for ₹247 crore, enhancing its global publishing capabilities.

The acquisition is part of Nazara’s ongoing strategy to expand its interactive gaming and sports media portfolio.

In January 2025, its subsidiary NODWIN Gaming received a ₹64 crore infusion from the parent company to support business and IP expansion.

In September 2023, Nazara acquired a significant stake in Moonshine Technology Pvt Ltd (PokerBaazi’s parent), investing ₹982 crore—comprising a ₹832 crore secondary deal and ₹150 crore in primary capital via convertible preference shares.

Nazara also picked up a 15.86 per cent stake in esports platform GetMega (GetStan Technologies) for ₹18.4 crore.

FY24 acquisition spree

• In FY24 alone, Nazara announced four acquisitions:

• A 48.42 per cent additional stake in Paper Boat Apps, creator of Kiddopia, for ₹300 crore

• UK-based gaming studio Fusebox Games for ₹228 crore

• European esports company Freaks 4U Games (via NODWIN) for approximately ₹271 crore

• Sports media unit Sportskeeda’s acquisition of Deltia Gaming for ₹7.5 crore

In November 2023, Nazara raised ₹855 crore through a preferential issue, with participation from SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund, Junomoneta Finsol, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, and others.