IHCL Q4 net profit rises 28% to ₹562 crore, revenue up 27% to ₹2,425 cr

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has reported a profit after tax of ₹562 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 28.37 per cent rise compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Tata Group's hospitality arm also reported revenue from operations of ₹2,425.14 crore, up from ₹1,905.34 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company’s total income stood at ₹2,486.78 crore for the quarter under review.

IHCL’s total expenses increased by 24 per cent to ₹1,764.26 crore, compared to ₹1,416.77 crore in Q4 FY24.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, “Q4 marks twelve consecutive quarters of record performance, with consolidated hotel segment revenue reporting strong growth of 13 per cent, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 38.5 per cent. Enterprise revenue for the full year stood at ₹14,836 crore, 1.6x of consolidated revenue, in line with our strategy of a balanced capital-light and capital-heavy portfolio.”

“The consolidated double-digit revenue growth for the year was driven by strong same-store performance, a 40 per cent increase in new businesses, and not-like-for-like growth. IHCL set a new benchmark with 74 signings and 26 openings this fiscal, with over 95 per cent of these signings being capital-light,” he added.

IHCL’s domestic same-store hotels achieved a 12 per cent growth in consolidated RevPAR, outperforming the industry average by 73 per cent at the enterprise level.

The international consolidated portfolio recorded a 73 per cent occupancy rate, reflecting an increase of 440 basis points, which led to a 7 per cent rise in RevPAR.

Management fee income increased by 20 per cent to ₹562 crore, driven by non–like-for-like growth.

“In FY2026, IHCL will invest over ₹1,200 crore towards the continued comprehensive asset management and upgradation programme and greenfield projects, with a focus on the iconic brand Taj and digital capabilities,” Chhatwal added.

The Air & Institutional Catering segment (TajSATS) recorded revenue of ₹1,051 crore, reflecting a 17 per cent increase over the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 25.2 per cent. TajSATS was consolidated in the second quarter, contributing ₹724 crore to IHCL’s consolidated revenue for FY25.

The New Businesses vertical — comprising Ginger, Qmin, amã Stays & Trails, and Tree of Life — reported enterprise revenue of ₹802 crore, marking 41 per cent growth, and consolidated revenue of ₹601 crore, a 40 per cent increase.

Ginger’s enterprise revenue stood at ₹675 crore, supported by a robust EBITDAR margin of 43 per cent, with a portfolio of 103 hotels, including a pipeline of 30 properties.

IHCL FY25 Financial Summary

Net Profit: ₹2,038.09 crore (up 53 per cent from ₹1,330.24 crore in FY24)

Q4 FY25 Highlights

Revenue: ₹2,425.14 crore

Net Profit (attributable to owners): ₹562 crore

Earnings per Share (EPS): ₹3.67 (Basic and Diluted)

FY25 Highlights

Revenue: ₹5,462.19 crore

Net Profit: ₹2,038.09 crore

EPS: ₹13.40 (Basic and Diluted)