M&M Q4 result: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,437 crore, dividend declared

Sequentially, net profit for the fourth quarter dropped 19 per cent from ₹2,964.31 crore.

M&M FY25 result

For the entire financial year, the automaker reported an 11 per cent rise in net profit at ₹11,854.96 crore, compared to ₹10,642.29 crore reported at the end of FY24.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis grew by 25 per cent to ₹31,353.40 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹25,182.82 crore. Sequentially, revenue saw a marginal rise of 3 per cent from ₹31,353.40 crore.