M&M Q4 result: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,437 crore, dividend declared

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday reported a 21.85 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax at ₹2,437.14 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from ₹2,000.07 crore reported during the same period last year.
Sequentially, net profit for the fourth quarter dropped 19 per cent from ₹2,964.31 crore.
Revenue from operations on a standalone basis grew by 25 per cent to ₹31,353.40 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹25,182.82 crore. Sequentially, revenue saw a marginal rise of 3 per cent from ₹31,353.40 crore.
M&M FY25 result
For the entire financial year, the automaker reported an 11 per cent rise in net profit at ₹11,854.96 crore, compared to ₹10,642.29 crore reported at the end of FY24.
Revenue from operations on a standalone basis grew by 18 per cent to ₹1,16,483.68 crore at the end of FY25, compared to ₹99,097.68 crore registered at the end of the previous financial year.
M&M Q4: Dividend declared
A dividend of ₹25.30 has been recommended for each equity share, which has a face value of ₹5.
M&M fourth quarter highlights
Revenue from operations: ₹31,353.40 crore
Net profit: ₹2,437.14 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹20.30 (basic), ₹20.24 (diluted)
M&M FY25 highlights
Revenue from operations: ₹97,894.75 crore
Net profit: ₹11,854.96 crore
EPS: ₹98.80 (basic), ₹98.45 (diluted)