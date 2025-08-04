Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bosch Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 crore on gain

Bosch Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 crore on gain

The company posted a net profit of ₹ 465 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal

During the quarter, the company completed the transfer of its "Video solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication systems" business, recognising a profit on sale of business for ₹ 556 crore, it noted.
Auto component maker Bosch Ltd on Monday reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 1,115 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by one-time income due to the transfer of a business vertical.

The company posted a net profit of ₹ 465 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income increased to ₹ 5,077 crore during the quarter against ₹ 4,496 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the company completed the transfer of its "Video solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication systems" business, recognising a profit on sale of business for ₹ 556 crore, it noted.

"Our performance in the first quarter reflects strong growth, driven by increased revenue, higher demand in passenger cars and a reduction in material costs enabled by favourable product mix," Bosch Ltd MD Guruprasad Mudlapur said.

This results from the company's consistent efforts to strengthen core businesses while remaining focused on future-ready technologies, he added.

"Despite global challenges, we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead," he said.

The company is investing decisively in hydrogen, electrification, and digital services - positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable mobility, Mudlapur added.

As India moves toward a smarter, cleaner future, Bosch remains a trusted partner in delivering long-term value and innovation-led growth, he said.

Shares of the company ended 1.83 per cent higher at ₹ 41,117.60 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

