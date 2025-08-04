Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results: Profit drops 10% to ₹824 crore on US sales

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹824 crore for the June quarter, hit by dip in sales in the US and API business vertical.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker posted a net profit of ₹918 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹7,868 crore for the June quarter as against ₹7,567 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"We started the year steadily, with our European business maintaining strong growth momentum and our core US business showing resilience despite temporary challenges from destocking and seasonal dynamics," K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company said.