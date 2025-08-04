Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results: Profit drops 10% to ₹824 crore on US sales

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results: Profit drops 10% to ₹824 crore on US sales

The Hyderabad-based drug maker posted a net profit of ₹918 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo
Revenue from operations increased to ₹7,868 crore for the June quarter as against ₹7,567 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing. (Photo: Company website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹824 crore for the June quarter, hit by dip in sales in the US and API business vertical.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker posted a net profit of ₹918 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹7,868 crore for the June quarter as against ₹7,567 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"We started the year steadily, with our European business maintaining strong growth momentum and our core US business showing resilience despite temporary challenges from destocking and seasonal dynamics," K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company said.

The company's disciplined execution, operational initiatives, and recent US acquisition strengthens commercial footprint and accelerates growth potential, he added.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Monday has approved the payment of interim dividend of 400% i.e ₹4.00 per equity share of ₹1. /- each on equity share capital of the company. The company has fixed August 8, 2025, as the record date for purpose of the payment of interim dividend.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 1.04 per cent up at ₹1,090.90 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsAurobindo PharmaQ1 results

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

