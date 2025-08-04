Siemens Energy India Q3 results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹263 crore

Siemens Energy India on Monday posted an over 80 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹263 crore in June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had a net profit of ₹146 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, a company statement stated.

The company follows the financial year from October to September.

Revenues from operations rose to ₹1,785 crore in the quarter from ₹1,484 crore in the same period a year ago.

New orders during the quarter rose to ₹3,290 crore from ₹1,693 crore recorded a year ago.

The company explained that the new order growth was primarily due to large orders received during the quarter given the robust demand both in domestic as well as export markets.