Bosch Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 3.4% at ₹554 cr, revenue grows 9%

Bosch Q2 expenses rose 8.9 per cent to ₹4,274 crore, led by a 10.6 per cent growth in cost of materials consumed

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Bosch, the Indian arm of German automotive supplier Robert Bosch, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹554 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 3.4 per cent from ₹536 crore in the same quarter last year. The surge was attributed to demand for its auto parts and consumer electronics.
 
The firm's revenue from operations grew 9.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,795 crore, up from ₹4,394 crore in Q2FY25. Its total expenses rose 8.9 per cent to ₹4,274 crore, led by a 10.6 per cent growth in cost of materials consumed.
 
"This quarter, we recorded growth led by sustained demand in passenger car and off-highway segments, coupled with increased sales in key components. This performance reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity despite multiple headwinds," said Guruprasad Mudlapur, president of the Bosch Group in India.
 

Here's a look at Bosch's segment-wise growth in Q2 (Y-o-Y):

Automotive segment product sales rose 11.9 per cent, driven by strong demand across categories, the company said.
 
Power solutions business grew 9.5 per cent, supported by higher sales in the passenger car and off-highway segments.
 
Two-wheeler business surged 81.8 per cent, aided by increased sales of exhaust gas sensors following the ramp-up for on-board diagnostics (OBD) 2 norms effective from April 1, 2025.
 
Mobility aftermarket business grew 3.7 per cent, driven by strong diesel and filter system sales. The company said recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes impacted the segment’s turnover, though it expects the momentum to continue in Q3.
 
The Beyond mobility segment recorded a 14.4 per cent decline in net sales, primarily due to the divestment of its "Video Solutions, Access and Intrusion, and Communication" systems businesses in May 2025, the company said. The sale had earlier helped the company more than double its profit in Q1FY26 to ₹1,115 crore.
 
Speaking about what's ahead, Guruprasad said the company expects the festive season and the recent GST rationalisation to drive renewed optimism and demand across components, supported by improving consumer sentiment.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

